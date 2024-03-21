M. Emmet Walsh, beloved for 'Blade Runner' passes away at 88

M. Emmet Walsh, a seasoned character actor renowned for his versatile performances across more than 150 films, has passed away at the age of 88.
His manager, Sandy Joseph, confirmed his death on Tuesday in Vermont.
Walsh left an indelible mark on cinema with memorable roles in iconic films such as Ridley Scott's 1982 masterpiece Blade Runner, where he portrayed Harrison Ford's LAPD boss.
He also stunned audiences as the menacing private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut, Blood Simple.
His earned praise from critics like Pauline Kael, who commended Walsh as the film's "only colorful performer," highlighting his ability to infuse loathsomeness with a hint of sportiness.
Throughout his extensive career, Walsh showcased his versatility in a range of roles, including the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror flick Critters and a brief yet memorable appearance as a security guard in Knives Out.
Film critic Roger Ebert coined the 'Stanton-Walsh Rule', suggesting that any movie featuring either Harry Dean Stanton or M. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role couldn't be entirely bad.
Ebert's rule spoke to the consistent quality Walsh brought to his performances, earning him respect and admiration in the industry and among audiences worldwide.
