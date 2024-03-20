Megan Fox feels anxious about having her children in the spotlight

Megan Fox on keeping her children away from limelight

Megan Fox has recently explained why she wants to keep her children out of public eye.



Speaking on her Call Her Daddy podcast, the Jennifer’s Body alum revealed she’s quite private when it comes to her children and keep them off from her social media.

“I lose a lot of sleep about that especially because I know one of them is going to be in the public — probably all three of them,” said the 37-year-old.

Megan stated, “They're drop-dead gorgeous kids and both of their parents are actors in the industry so it's likely they're going to have some type of public platform at a certain point.”

“I worry about that every day,” she remarked.

Megan revealed, “My oldest is 11, and my kids weren't raised with screens, and they don't have iPads or anything like that or phones.”

“I can't keep that up forever, eventually, that will happen, I'm trying to delay it as long as possible, but when they get a little bit older,” noted the actress.

Megan pointed out, “It's still too early and I don't want to put the weight of my experience on them.”

“I want them to have their own experience and I don't want to pre-load it by being like, 'This is all the suffering that Mommy's been through,” she added.