Prince William shares delightful pictures after outing with Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts share new delightful post

Prince William mesmerised fans with his latest pictures as he paid a private visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor on Wednesday, marking his first appearance since claims emerged hospital staff attempted to access Kate Middleton's private medical records.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared delightful photos, showing the future King in good spirit, laughing away conspiracy theories about his recent outing with Princess Kate at Windsor farm shop.

The heir to the throne was full of himself as he met with members of the Welsh Guards in his role as its Colonel on a visit to Combermere Barracks, looking dashing in blue suits.

William's smile was enough to put rumours about his and Princess Kate's relationship and health to bed.

Pictures of the visit appeared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts with the message: "As Colonel, Welsh Guards, it's always a pleasure visiting the barracks to speak with the soldiers, hear plans for their future, and witness the great work the Battalion does with physical and mental rehabilitation."

