Security forces gun down two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Soldiers patrol amid a military operation on July 9, 2014. — AFP

Two terrorists were killed and as many injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) North Waziristan, one of the most affected region in the country by militancy.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the terrorists were neutralised in an intense exchange of fire during the IBO conducted on the night between March 19 and March 20.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the military’s media wing stated.

It said that sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

As the country witnesses a spike in terrorist attacks, resulting in deaths of several civilians and law enforcement officials, the security forces have been actively operating in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and areas most affected by militancy.

Earlier today, a terrorist bid was foiled when some terrorists tried to attack and enter the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex in the port city.

A group of at least eight gunmen stormed the GPA complex but the security forces acted swiftly and foiled the attempt, killing all the militants, who belonged to outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Geo News reported citing sources.

Today’s attack follows a fierce terrorist attack on a security forces' check post in KP’s Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, last week, which saw seven Pakistan Army soldiers — including a lieutenant colonel and captain — embracing martyrdom.

On Monday, Pakistani forces carried out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghanistan against terrorists launching attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil.

In the light of recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan, ISPR has said that the continuous use of Afghan soil is behind the “growing terrorism in Pakistan”.

Clear evidence of terrorists coming from Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said, is the reason behind growing incidents of terrorism.