London Clinic breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health, security

The London Clinic has shared first statement on Princess Kate's health details since her surgery in January, vowing to launch an investigation over claims that staff had tried to access the future Queen's medical records during her stay for an abdominal operation.



Al Russell, CEO of the hospital, has spoken out about the claims saying that all the "appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary" steps will be followed.

He said: "Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

"We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day. We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken."

"There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues,” added the CEO of the clinic.

One insider told The Mirror: "This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family."



"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation."

Kate Middleton is believed to be aware of the situation but Kensington Palace commented: "This is a matter for the London Clinic."

The London Clinic previously stated: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."