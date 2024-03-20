BTS' Jungkook scores new win among K-pop fans amid military enlistment

BTS' Jungkook was recently voted as the K-pop idol “most likely” to be “good at everything.”
This came after the members of the BTS Army, fandom of the K-pop boy group, revealed results of an online poll, asking the most challenging question, "Which idol all-arounder is good at everything?" which lasted from February 29 to March 14.
It was Jungkook who came in first, dominating the lead by a majority vote of 33%. Meanwhile, SSign’s Doha secured the second spot, with 24.13% of the vote.
Third and fourth positions were filled in by Stray Kids’ Bangchan’s 11.9% and Kim Se Jung’s 9.66%.
The list also featured ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin, Han Seung Woo, Pentagon's Kino, ENHYPEN's Heesung, CIX' Bae Jin Young, and ITZY's Chaeryeong, at a total of 6.91%, 4.46%, 4.36%, 1.64%, 1%, and 0.87% respectively.
Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express gratitude for “ace of K-pop's" undeniable win against the rest, adding heartfelt notes for the BTS member.
A user commented: “Oh everyone knows that already, it's always Jungkook”
Another fan chimed in, adding: “Jungkook is the best at everything he is even more than super good”
A third gushed: “My money is on Jungkook”
Others wrote, admitting: “He is good in everything”
And, "No need for vote, Jungkook is undeniably the best at everything."
