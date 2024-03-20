Princess Kate working through 'anxiety' and 'panic' during recovery

Princess Kate is determined to battle negative emotions that may arise during long journey of recovery from abdominal surgery.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, psychotherapist Lauren Baird suggested staying active during recuperation period would help the Princess of Wales cope with the aftermath of health scare faster.

A dip in the mood is only natural when you spent a substantial amount of time in the hospital, hence, according to the mental health expert, restoring feel-good hormones, such as dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, is of paramount importance.

"High-intensity exercises, such as running release chemicals called endorphins, which is why many runners experience 'runner’s high,'" Baird told the outlet.

She continued: "Plus physical exercise can support you work through unpleasant emotions like anxiety and panic; give you a much needed boost of confidence, as you may feel a sense of accomplishment after that 5k run and support connection with others, whether that’s running with a friend or going to a class."

"When you experience an illness, operation, or injury it makes complete sense that you notice a dip in your mood, if you've not been able to engage in your tried and tested fitness methods.

“Scientifically, your mind and body may not be getting access to your usual intake of dopamine, serotonin and endorphins that you usually get from exercise," the psychotherapist added.

Lauren also claimed: "In these moments it’s important to let your body rest and while you do that you might access other activities that are nourishing to your soul. This might be reading that book you've not had the time to get to, or picking up artistic endeavours such as drawing, writing, painting, playing music."

