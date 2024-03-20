Kate Middleton’s hospital launches probe after medical record breach

Kate Middleton’s medical records breach at The London Clinic are now being officially investigated.



The hospital is now looking into the shocking claims of their staff attempting to breach the privacy of the Princess of Wales, as they tried to view her record, reported The Mirror.

The future queen had undergone an abdominal surgery in January at the Marylebone hospital.

When the news surfaced, an insider told the outlet that senior bosses had “contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention.”

The source added that the “major security breach” is “incredibly damaging” for the hospital, especially since it had “unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.”

“They assured the palace there would be a full investigation,” they told the outlet.

The stressful news comes amid the many swirling conspiracy theories regarding the well-being of the wife of Prince William.

Following her surgery, Kate had been taking a break from her royal duties to recuperate. But with the prolonged absence of Kate since the past two months, rumours started that there is something very wrong with her or her marrige with William is about to end.

However, Kate was spotted alongside her husband on Saturday returning from a farm shop near their Adelaide Cottage.

There are still mixed reactions to the video, where some claim that it’s “authentic.” Meanwhile, a group of people believe that it was a body double and the rest claim that video is from December, spotting some Christmas decor in the background.