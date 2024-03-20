Demi Moore takes trip down memory lane in birthday tribute to ex Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married for 13 years until 2000

Demi Moore marked ex husband’s Bruce Willis’ 69th birthday with a heartfelt public post.

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old actress wished him a happy birthday in a caption accompanied by a trio of unseen photos.

“Happy Birthday, BW!” the Ghost star wrote. “We love you and are so grateful for you [heart emoji]”.

The carousel was led by a candid shot of the Mortal Thoughts co-stars kicking back in a lounge as they stared at each other.

It was followed by a throwback photo of Willis playing with his granddaughter Louetta, whom daughter Rumer shares with her boyfriend musician Derek Richard Thomas.

Finally, the last photo featured a grainy snap of the Die Hard actor posing with their three young daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Willis and Moore initially tied the knot in 1987, only a few months after meeting at a movie premiere. They were together for 13 years before announcing divorce in 2000.

The couple continued to maintain a close relationship, which has since strengthened in the wake of the actor’s aphasia and dementia battle.

The Pulp Fiction star later married Emma Heming in 2009 after dating for two years. Together, they are parents to two daughters.