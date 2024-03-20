Prince Harry worried over Kate Middleton disappearance rumours

Prince William shares concern over Kate Middleton rumours

Prince William’s brother Prince Harry has shared a glimpse of his thoughts on rumours surrounding his sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s disappearance.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly concerned about the press.

A source told Page Six that Harry, who quit his royal duties in 2020 and left the Buckingham Palace to live in California, has been “distracted” and worried by the rumours about Kate Middleton, and her suspicious disappearance.

“Any hint of scandal is untrue,” the insider told the outlet what Harry thinks about any of the speculation.

The Prince can relate to the matter, having his own bad experience with the press in the past.

The speculations and rumours in question are about Kate not appearing publicly since December, except being seen at a farm stand this week.

Kensington Palace has been calling the disappearance a break to recover from “planned abdominal surgery” in January.

Prince Harry’s subtle reaction to the matter comes soon after his vacation hitting the slopes in ritzy Aspen, Colo., last week.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted grabbing a breakfast bite at a popular lodge located on Snowmass mountain last week, Bonnie’s.

As per Page Six, the Duke was not with his wife Meghan Markle.