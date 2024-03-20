Dua Lipa reveals she was turned down for school choir audition

Dua Lipa recounts her school choir audition: Here's why

Dua Lipa has recently revealed she got rejected after a rough choir audition as a young child.



Speaking to Trixie Mattel, the British pop star recounted she auditioned for a school choir and turned down because she could not sing in high note.

In a YouTube clip, Dua, who is currently busy promoting her Radical Optimism album, said, “I was in primary school, and the music teacher was like, ‘Alright, who wants to sing and try out for the choir?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you know what? I’d actually quite like to do that.’”

Sharing details, Dua mentioned, “I decided to stand up for the whole school, and he started playing on the piano, and it was in this crazy high note, and nothing came out — just air — in that moment, and the whole school started laughing.”

“He was like, ‘You know what? Better luck next time.’ And that was it,” stated the singer.

However, Dua added, “Later on, I was part of the choir, but I was in the lower vocal range.”



Following this incident, the songstress pointed out that she “went to singing lessons in a theatre school every Saturday in London”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dua also disclosed playing the cello in her grade school.

“It was like, ‘Pick an instrument,’ so I just picked the biggest instrument. I used to be so small. I only really grew when I was 18, and I don’t know, for some reason I decided to pick the biggest instrument,” remarked the crooner.

Dua said, “It just got kind of embarrassing after a while.”