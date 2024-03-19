King Charles makes first statement after death hoax

Royal Family shares brand new photo of King Charles

King Charles appeared laughing away rumours about his death as he became the fresh victim of an online death hoax.

Royal Family' social media accounts have shared brand new photo of King Charles with a meaningful statement as he met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.



The 75-year-old monarch was all smiles and in good spirit, rebuffing the brutal and unkind rumous about his death with his stunning appearance.

In its first statement since death rumours hit the internet, the Buckingham Palace said: "This morning, the King met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice which ended the conflict.

The statement continues: "60,000 service personnel from across Britain and the Commonwealth saw action, with 1,100 losing their lives.

"Later today, The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Edinburgh will host a reception at the Palace on behalf of His Majesty to commemorate the anniversary of “the Forgotten War."



Royal fans took no time to flood the comments sections, with several writing: "God save the King greeting from the Dominican Republic."



However, few others asked the King and the royal family to show the same spirit for Princess Kate by sharing her photo to put speculations and rumours about her health to bed.

One wrote: "Half of the comment section asking where is Kate."

One fan appeared defending the royal family, writing: "This story is about the King attending and later his Sister, the Princess Royal Anne, so please leave Princess Kate alone until Easter when she said she would be back fit and well."