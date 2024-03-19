Karachi IBO: CTD arrests wanted TTP terrorist from Manghopir

Sindh Police personnel can be seen passing on a police vehicle in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday apprehended a Tehreek-e-Talian Pakistan (TTP) terrorist from Karachi's Manghopir area over his involvement in various terrorist attacks in the country.

The terrorist, identified as Wali Rehman, is associated with terrorist commander Azmat Ullah alias "Tariq" group and was arrested in an intelligence-based operation (IBO), said a CTD spokesperson.

The militant, who had fled to Dubai back in 2009, had even received suicide attack training from a previously killed terrorist, Qari Hussain, the official added.

The police also recovered a hand grenade from the terrorist, said the spokesperson, adding that a case has been registered against the militant and further investigation is underway.

The development comes as security forces continue to tighten the noose around terrorists after the country witnessed a significant surge in terror attacks for over a year, resulting in scores of both military and civilian casualties.

Most recently, at least seven Pakistan Army soldiers — including a lieutenant colonel and captain — embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting with terrorists as they attacked a security forces' post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In response, Islamabad carried out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghanistan against terrorists launching attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil.

Pakistani forces targeted terrorists belonging to TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group which is responsible for the March 16 attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan and multiple other terrorist attacks in the country.

Earlier this month, the CTD and Sindh Rangers arrested a TTP terrorist, identified as Mir Ovais, during a joint operation in the city's Naval Colony area.

The security forces also recovered a hand grenade, one kilogram of explosive material, a dead coat wire detonator, a Kalashnikov, and a sum of cash in his possession.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect was plotting terrorist activities in Karachi and has confessed to his involvement in attacks on an FC check post and the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore.