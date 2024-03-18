Kate Middleton forced to hide truth

Kate Middleton puts her reputation and popularity on risk for King Charles, Prince William

Kate Middleton is seemingly putting her reputation and popularity on risk by hiding the truth.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly being forced to remain silent amid ongoing social media backlash and claims about her absence from public eye.



Princess Kate, who's making unofficial appearances around Windsor amid her recovery from surgery, is said to be restless to return to her public duties to clear the air, but she's being forced to keep mum, according to new reports.

Prince William and Kate's silence over ongoing social media trial has sparked reactions from fans, with few fearing that "Kate is in pressure and not allowed to tell the truth."

While others claiming: "She's not allowed to break the cover.

"She's seemingly being forced to remain silent."

Kate's fans are worried about her health and mental well-being amid rereports of her feud with William over the future King's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.



Despite ongoing rumours and speculations, King Charlese, Prince William, Princess Kate and Buckingham and Kensington Palaces are turning a deaf ear to backlash.

The royal family's mantra of "not to explain, not to complain" is worsening the situation amid ongoing royal health crisis.

Kate's apology over photo editing also fueled the fire amid ongoing situation, with some questioning what compelled Catherine to alter the photo.

King Charles and Prince William are also facing calls for releasing specific details about the future Queen's health. However, the royal family still cling to Kate's privacy request, saying she's "doing well".