VIDEO: Maryam Nawaz visits Kot Lakhpath Jail, breaks fast with inmates

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday visited Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, where she was incarcerated in 2019, to break fast with the prisoners in the Holy Month of Ramadan.



The provincial chief executive’s visit was meant to show support to the prisoners, who also received gifts, clothes and monetary assistance of Rs15,000 each on the occasion.



A video shared by Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb showed CM Maryam visiting different sections of the jail and planting a tree in the garden on the occasion. Besides meeting the prison officials, Maryam also spoke to the prisoners and asked about their issues and problems.

Today’s iftar menu, which included Biryani, samosas, pakoras, fruits and other savouries, was prepared on Maryam’s directives.



Earlier, the Punjab chief minister inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts within the prison.

She also toured Pakistan’s first-ever video call facility for prisoners at the Lahore Central Jail, and checked the quality of food prepared for the prisoners.

Maryam got teary-eyed while visiting the cell where she and her father, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif were incarcerated.

More videos released by PML-N's media account on X, formerly Twitter, showed Maryam serving food to the prisoners while sitting among them at the Iftar feast.