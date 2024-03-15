Oprah Winfrey opens up about resigning from WeightWatchers board

Oprah Winfrey reveals why she left WeightWatchers board

Oprah Winfrey has recently explained why she decided to leave the WeightWatchers board.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, Winfrey opened up that she resigned from the board of WeightWatchers for one reason.

“I decided that, because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I want to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight,” said the 70-year-old.

The talk show host remarked, “I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest.”

“I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” stated the media mogul.

Winfrey mentioned, “So nobody can say, ‘Oh, she's doing that special, she's making money, promoting.’ No, you cannot say that.”

She confessed that she left the board because of her upcoming TV special, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, which will air on March 18 on ABC.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Color Purple star disclosed about the creation of Winfrey’s forthcoming primetime television special.

“The first time I did a mile, it took me almost two hours to finish a mile. And every day I would try to do a little more, a little more,” she shared.

Winfrey pointed out, “And I was not eating past 4 o’clock and watching all the right meals. I felt like I had to do it my way and had to prove that I could do it on my own.”

“Even though I was hearing all along people talking about the medications. I felt like, I've gotta do it, she added.