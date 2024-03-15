Meghan Markle faces fresh blow after surprising Instagram return

Meghan Markle has been accused of 'exploiting' her royal title with the launch of her new lifestyle brand.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan called out the Duchess of Sussex's move of launching her business venture on the Diana Legacy Awards day.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, "Meghan Markle launching her new royal-title-exploiting business flogging garlic spreads on the same day Princess Diana’s memory was being honoured just about sums her up. It stinks."

For the unversed, the former working royal made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her new lifestyle project, American Riviera Orchard, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

As per Guardian, Meghan's brand possibly includes "cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters."