Meghan Markle faces fresh blow after surprising Instagram return 

Meghan Markle has been accused of 'exploiting' her royal title with the launch of her new lifestyle brand.
Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan called out the Duchess of Sussex's move of launching her business venture on the Diana Legacy Awards day.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, "Meghan Markle launching her new royal-title-exploiting business flogging garlic spreads on the same day Princess Diana’s memory was being honoured just about sums her up. It stinks."
For the unversed, the former working royal made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her new lifestyle project, American Riviera Orchard, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
As per Guardian, Meghan's brand possibly includes "cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters."
Cardi B recently opened up about women having the wrong mentality when it comes to relationship and money
Prince William, Prince Harry use meaningful words to express their true feelings at their mother's big event
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone team up for 'Kinds of Kindness' following the global success of 'Poor Things'
Lindsay Lohan also explained why she can't watch her own movies
The Duchess of Sussex made surprising return to Instagram with new business venture
The Undertow will mark Jamie Dornan's third project on Netflix