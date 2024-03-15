'Anti-national behaviour': Info minister lashes out at PTI’s protests outside WB, IMF HQs

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar is addressing the media in Islamabad on March 15, 2024. —Screengrab/PTV News

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests outside the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund headquarters in the United States (US), terming it “anti-nationalist behaviour.”



Addressing the media in Islamabad, the information minister said the country was not created for the agenda on which the PTI was acting. He slammed that a “handful of miscreants” protesting outside the WB and IMF headquarters in the US.

Coming down hard on the Imran Khan-founded party, Tarar said: "Their past behaviour was also anti-nationalist. They are demanding from the IMF to give Pakistan a grant after their leader is released."

The info minister claimed that the PTI would tell the nation that the US hatched a conspiracy to topple its government in 2022 but were holding protests in the US.

"The anti-national party embroiled in May 9 incidents is working against Pakistan’s interests," he maintained.

On the IMF mission's visit to Pakistan, the minister said that the talks with the delegation were moving in a positive direction and is hopeful of good results.

He said the prime minister wanted to resolve the national issues at the earliest, hence, he had given a comprehensive economic reforms agenda.

The PM is also contemplating increasing the tax net, cutting government expenditures and restructuring the Federal Board of Revenue, he said.

IMF assails ministry declaration

On the other hand, the visiting IMF team has expressed its displeasure over the Ministry of Finance's verdict that it had materialised all structural benchmarks, quantitative and indicative targets even prior to scrutinising and completion of the review by the Fund staff, according to a The News report published Friday.

IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter and his other colleagues expressed their displeasure that the finance ministry had announced its verdict before the completion of the review process under $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) programme, which they had just started and would come up with their prescriptions only after analysing the official data of various sectors of the national economy.

Ahead of talks on Wednesday, the finance ministry announced in its official handout that they had met all structural benchmarks and other targets before getting any feedback from the IMF.