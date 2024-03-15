BTS' V drops 'mesmerising' music video of 'FRI(END)S': Watch

BTS' V drops new music video for FRI(END)S

BTS’ V recently dropped the highly-anticipated music video for his digital single FRI(END)S, setting the internet on fire.

In the video, the BTS star could be seen drawing comparisons between various scenarios, idolising a life with loved ones as it delved into concepts of love, friendships, and heartbreak.

The Dynamite alum treated fans with the release, showcasing his emotive vocals alongside a spectacular story line-up.

His newest release dropped like a bombshell, with fans going head over heels over his performance.

The comments section was soon flooded with heartfelt notes from fans, desperate to hear back from the BTS’ member.

A fan gushed over V’s vocal magic, leaving a comment that read: “It's so beautiful and his style of music is so unique and mesmerizing. It sounds so peaceful and his voice sounds so heavenly. Lots of love to Taehyung!!!”

Another user chimed in, adding: "BTS V still serves military service but successes and titles still come to him. Congratulations."

A third user noted: "Taehyung is a unique artist. He didn't make songs following the trends just for money and views. He showed himself through his music taste. that's why i love."

For the unversed, BTS members are currently serving in military after going on a hiatus in December 2023.

All the members have enlisted in the South Korean army, however, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM are the final four to begin their military period.



