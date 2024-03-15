Sher Afzal Marwat summoned by FIA for March 9 tweet

PTI leader and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat speaks with journalists outside a court in this still taken from a video. — X/@sherafzalmarwat

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Friday issued a notice summoning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on March 18.

The politician has been summoned in relation to an inquiry regarding a tweet following a complaint registered by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Barrister Aqeel Malik.

The and newly elected member of National Assembly had made several posts on X, formerly Twitter, on March 9 and it remains unclear as to which one of his tweets was the basis of the complaint.

One of his tweets was about his claims of being assassinated by paid assassins at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's behest.

"It is imperative to publicly acknowledge that 'Maryam Nawaz Sharif' poses a threat to my life, as she has orchestrated an 'assassination attempt against me,' which can take place at any time," Marwat wrote in his post on the aforementioned date.

He added: "An amount of $100,000 has been allocated by Maryam Nawaz Sharif to these assassins for the "execution of my murder."

Meanwhile, in other tweets, the politician had announced about the party's plan to attempt a "historic protest" in Islamabad, appealing people to meet him at the Zero Point Interchange in the federal capital.

He posted about several convoys leaving from different cities to join the gathering which will move towards the bridge near the Centaurus Mall.

"Those who are young, will walk to the press club and older people and families [will be] in cars," he wrote in his post.

In another tweet, he commemorated the death anniversary of party worker Ali Bilal — nicknamed Zille Shah — who died last year under mysterious circumstances.