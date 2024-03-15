Jason Bateman, Jude Law’s 'Black Rabbit' gets go-ahead from Netflix

Jason Bateman and Jude Law will make their on-screen pairing debut in Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit, starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law in their debut on-screen pairing, has been granted a go-ahead from Netflix.

Moreover, Deadline reported on Thursday, March 14, that the Rebel Moon star Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor from Bodies, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Dagmara Dominczyk, actors from the Gangs of London and Succession, respectively, joined the headliners.

In addition to showcasing his acting chops, Bateman will also contribute as the executive producer in the one-hour drama alongside other executives and showrunners, including Zach Baylin and Kate Susman.

Notably, their Aggregate Films are under the company’s creative partnership with the global video streaming platform.

With his directorial prowess, Bateman is set to lead the first two episodes of the series, written and created by Baylin and Susman based on an original idea.

The film revolves around the story of a New York City hotspot owner (Law) who allows his volatile brother (Bateman) to enter his life again. Little does he know that this decision unlocks a Pandora's box of threats that threatens everything he's worked so hard to build.

Black Rabbit has been greenlighted after more than a year the project has been revealed to be in development at Netflix, with Law and Bateman joining to star and executive produce.