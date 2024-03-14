Prince Harry sends strong message to royal family amid Kate's heartbreak

Prince Harry sends strong message to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly sent a new warning to the royal family with their latest move amid Princess Kate's photo controversy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have cleared the air about the statement being linked to them regarding Kate's photo blunder, failed to send well-wishes to the Princess of Wales during her difficult time.

Harry and Meghan's lack of interest in Kate's health condition suggests as they are not ready to repair their fractured relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It seems to be a warning to the royals as Harry and Meghan may have some future plans in their minds that stop them making amends with the Waleses.

Since Kate’s operation, no statement from the Sussexes regarding the Princess’ wellbeing has been released, however some reports suggest there has been private contact.

Royal expert Michael Cole has described the move as "deplorable", blasting Meghan and Harry for not being gentle and king to their own people.



“Even in families where there is a falling out, when people are really up against it, even the worst rows are patched up," he said.

“I think it is quite deplorable when it’s Prince Harry, who was so close to his brother and the Princess of Wales. I cannot stop thinking about their mother, the late, much missed Diana. She would be so upset about this.

“She thought those boys would always be there for each other. To see what has happened, she would be distressed in the extreme. I am so glad she is not here to see it because it would break her heart."

He was commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest statement as the couple's spokesperson slapped down the claims that Meghan would never make the same mistake as Kate did, telling Newsweek: “With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us."

Cole told GB News that the statement only served to distance the couple from the aforementioned story, saying: “They have never issued one single word of comfort to her”

It comes amid reports that William and Harry are set to attend an award ceremony tonight - albeit separately, Cameron said the brothers appear to be “actively avoiding each other”.