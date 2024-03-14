Don Lemon slams Elon Musk over ‘X’ partnership cancelation

File Footage

Don Lemon hits at Elon Musk after the mogul cancelled the anchor’s partnership with X, formerly known as Twitter, following a “tense” interview.



“We had a good conversation,” Lemon, 58, wrote in a Wednesday, March 13, statement.

“Clearly he felt differently. His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me.”

The 52-year-old Musk reportedly let the former CNN anchorman know that his show was cancelled a few hours after their Friday, March 8 interview.

Lemon and Musk's interview included discussion over SpaceX and the impending presidential election, as per Us Weekly.

“Hardcore questions were asked,” he wrote via X of the interview on Tuesday, March 12.

The termination of the Lemon’s deal with the company was confirmed by a corporate account for X.

“X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives,” the post read.

“The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.”

Musk also addressed the termination in a separate tweet.

“His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media,, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying. And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker (former CNN President) talking through Don, so lacked authenticity,” Musk wrote.

“All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.”