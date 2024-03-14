Ryan Gosling took ‘notes’ from family before ‘Ken’ Oscars performance

File Footage

Ryan Gosling shouldn’t be credited alone for his incredible I’m Just Ken performance at the Oscars 2024, his partner Eva Mendes and daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, also deserve appreciation for the actor's success Sunday night.



“It was great,” the actor, 43, told People at the SXSW festival. “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row. They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes.”

“They are such a huge part of this for me…it was my girl’s interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place,” he added. “It was beautiful to have them there at the end.”

Although the Blade Runner star didn’t reveal what his family told him, the advice did resulted in a great performance of the Oscar-nominated song.

Gosling's performance, which took inspiration from Marilyn Monroe's 1953 performance of Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, was one of the night's most talked-about moments, despite not winning best original song category.