Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt finally put an end to Barbenheimner rivalry: Photo

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are done with Barbenheimner rivalry: Deets inside

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have recently ended their Barbenheimner rivalry with a heartwarming hug at Fall Guy premiere in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.



According to the US WEEKLY, Gosling, who plays Colt Seavers in the new movie, could be seen donning red jacket featuring the movie’s name on it.

The actor complemented it with a white T-shirt, denim jacket and blue jeans.

On the other hand, Blunt, who stars as Jody, looked stunning in a black-and-white cropped sweater and low-waisted pants.

Earlier on March 10, Gosling and Blunt shared their views on the Barbenheimer phenomenon while celebrating stunt performers at the 2024 Oscars.

During the show, The Notebook star said, “I’m just happy we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us,”

To which, Blunt responded, “That’s right. Here’s Ken and Kitty just leaving all that fodder in the dust.”

“And the way this award season turned out; it wasn’t that much of a rivalry. So just let it go!”quipped the Devil Wears Prada actress.

Gosling mentioned, “You guys are doing very well. But you know, I think I kind of figured out why they called it Barbenheimer and why they didn’t call it Oppenbarbie.”

“Because you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer,” remarked the actor.