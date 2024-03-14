Barbie's Ken is set to host 'SNL' April episode

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live on April 13th.

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for two star-studded episodes in April, with former cast member Kristen Wiig and I'm Just Ken singer Ryan Gosling set to take the hosting reins in April.



Wiig's appearance will mark her fifth time hosting the venerable sketch show, hinting at the possibility of surprise appearances from SNL legends to induct her into the esteemed Five-Timers Club.

Joining her on April 6 as musical guest will be Raye, while Gosling will share the stage with Chris Stapleton on April 13.

Gosling, fresh off his Barbie Oscar nomination and show-stopping performance of I'm Just Ken at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, is set to return to Studio 8H for his third hosting gig on SNL.

Also returning to the musical stage for the third time is 10-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, currently on tour promoting his latest album, Higher.



Raye made headlines in 2024 by setting a record with six Brit Awards in a single year, setting high expectations for her inaugural performance on the iconic sketch show.

Throughout this season, SNL has seen a diverse lineup of hosts, including former cast members Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon, comedians Nate Bargatze and Shane Gillis, as well as stars like Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Emma Stone, and Ramy Youssef.