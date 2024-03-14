Kate emerges as most beloved royal, Meghan experience's dip in popularity

In a recent poll conducted by Ipsos for The Evening Standard, the Kate Middleton emerged as the nation's favorite member of the Royal family, with over 38 percent of Britons naming her as the royal they liked the most.



This finding marks a continued popularity for the 41-year-old Princess, maintaining the first place position she held in the previous year's poll.

However, the survey also indicated a decrease in popularity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The poll results come amidst a recent controversy over an edited picture of the Princess and her three children on Mother's Day, for which she issued an apology.

Despite this, the Princess made an unexpected public appearance, fueling speculation about the Royal family.

It's noteworthy that the survey was conducted prior to this controversy.

Additionally, it's been reported that the Princess is not scheduled to attend any public engagements for several weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January.

In the latest poll, the Prince of Wales closely trailed his wife, the Princess of Wales, coming in second with a popularity increase of two points from the previous year, now standing at 36 percent.

Among women, Kate was identified as more popular, with 44 percent naming her as their favorite royal, compared to 32 percent of men.



