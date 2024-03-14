Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deny ‘annihilated’ statement over Princess Kate’s controversy

Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now hit back with a scathing statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are vehemently denying a statement about being "annihilated" in relation to the controversy surrounding Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales was forced to publicly apologise after she admitted to editing a sweet Mother's Day snap of her and Prince William's kids.

A source then told Page Six that exiled British royals Harry and Meg would "have been annihilated" if they had handed out secretly Photoshopped images of themselves and their family.

They added: "The same rules do not apply to both couples.

"This isn't a mistake that Meghan would ever make… she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail."

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now hit back with a scathing statement from their Archewell Foundation.

"With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us," a spokesperson told Newsweek.

However, Kate is believed to have altered it three times on a computer before it was posted on social media on Sunday.

Inspection of the original image revealed it was taken on a Canon camera with a 50mm lens.

It had been edited three times on Adobe Photoshop — once on Friday evening and twice on Saturday.

Harry is also said to be open to returning to royal duty to ease the burden on his father while he undergoes cancer treatment.

Meghan, meanwhile, is reportedly preparing for a 'relaunch' in Britain to boost publicity for their foundation, Archewell, and spearhead a new project.