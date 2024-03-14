Kanye West drops 'F-bomb' on Hailey Bieber in deleted rant

Kanye West unleashes fiery critique on Adidas.

Kanye West's latest Instagram activity has stirred up intrigue, particularly regarding his apparent feud with Hailey Bieber, leaving fans eager for details.

On Tuesday, the rapper made waves on the platf.orm by creating a new account, where he launched into a fiery rant before promptly deleting it.

Initially starting on a positive note by expressing gratitude to certain individuals, Kanye's tone took a sharp turn as he began to criticize specific groups.

Among his targets, he aimed harsh words at Adidas and those associated with the brand, suggesting a deep-seated animosity.



The nature of his grievances, especially concerning Hailey Bieber, has left followers buzzing with curiosity, eager to uncover the underlying gossip.

West targeted the model, among others, expressing his frustration towards individuals associated with fashion houses that supported figures like Gabby and Hailey Bieber.

His expletive-laden rant extended to all those who aligned with them, expressing disdain for their actions.

He further voiced his grievances, condemning any Christians who, in his perception, allowed his parental rights to be compromised.