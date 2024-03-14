Kim Kardashian indulges in cheesy bread and pasta, breaking diet

Kim Kardashian treated herself to some delectable dishes during her visit to San Francisco, following her attendance at ex-husband Kanye West's Vultures Listening party alongside his current wife, Bianca Censori.



While it remains uncertain whether Kim dined with Kanye and Bianca, she shared several snapshots and videos from her meal, showcasing the tempting treats enjoyed at Cotogna restaurant on Tuesday night as "literally the best salty cheese bread I've ever had in my entire life."

The model renowned for her previous weight loss journey to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala, indulged in cheesy bread and ice cream during her outing.

Kim had famously shed 16 pounds in three weeks in 2022 by eliminating carbs and sugar, a move that garnered criticism for its perceived messaging.



She also enjoyed a ravioli dish and the restaurant's vanilla and honeycomb ice cream, which she described as "craziiiiieast vanilla honeycomb ice cream."

Her dinner outing followed her attendance at ex-husband's party.

Alongside Kanye's current wife Bianca Censori, stood chatting during the event, marking the first public appearance of the two together.