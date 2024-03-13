Prince Edward, Sophie’s reaction to 'drumbeaters' steals spotlight: Watch

File Footage

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's response to drumbeaters drew attention at a Commonwealth event.



Prince Edward and Sophie, alongside Princess Anne, the Queen, and Prince William, participated in a special service in London on Monday.

As the Royal Family members arrived, the drumbeaters welcomed them with a performance. Observant fans noticed Prince Edward's enthusiastic reaction to the performers, indicating his full enjoyment of the moment.

For the special event, Princess Anne wore a flowery coat and matching scarf, complemented by a duck-egg blue hat. Undoubtedly, she looked stunning in this elegant ensemble.



However, this is not the first time Anne has worn the outfit. The princess has stepped out in the elegant red coat during her tour of Canada last year.

Princess Anne often re-wears her clothes for public engagements and uses clothes handed down to her by the late Queen.



