Amber Rose reacts to ex Alexander Edwards moving on with Cher: ‘Happy for him’

Amber Rose shres a four-year-old son with ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards



Amber Rose couldn’t care less about her ex-boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards dating Cher.

In an upcoming episode of The Jason Lee Show, Rose, 40, made it clear that she’s got no bad blood with the 77-year-old superstar, who has been dating 39-years-her-junior Edwards since 2022.

“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it created stability for when [our] son goes over there,” she admitted in a clip obtained by Page Six, adding that with Cher around, “it’s not all mayhem and stuff.”

When host Lee double-checked whether she is okay with her four-year-old son Slash visiting Cher, the model and rapper said that she’s “absolutely not” the type of mother who would restrict her son from visiting his father’s partner.

“Why would I do that? Let’s be very clear – why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him,” she said, adding, “Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son.”

She continued that all she expects from Edwards is for him to be a “present father” and help put their son through private school.

Sharing her final thoughts about the relationship, Rose concluded, “I don’t care if it’s her, or a dog, or a dolphin, or a f***ing rat. I don’t care who you are f***ing, I’m not that type of baby mama. That’s not who I’ll ever be. I want him to be happy because a happy parent is good for our child. So that’s all I care about.”