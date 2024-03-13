Princess Kate, Prince William receive shocking news after photo scandal

Princess Kate and Prince William faced a fresh blow as their old photos will be reviewed by the US broadcaster CNN.

As reported by GB News, the globally known media company said that they "regard it as unacceptable to move, change or manipulate the pixels of an image."

The US broadcaster made it clear that they will be looking into the official pictures released by Kensington Palace after the Princess of Wales's editing confession.

It is pertinent to mention here that an official photo of Kate Middleton smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.

Interestingly, it was Kate's first picture following her abdominal surgery and rising conspiracies about her medical condition.

However, within 24 hours, the international media agency AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected 'manipulation' upon closer examination of the shared image.

On March 11, a statement was released on the official social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales, seemingly written by Catherine.

The mother-of-three issued an apology amid the growing confusion, saying, "I do occasionally experiment with editing."