Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori spotted together at Kanye’s ‘Vultures’ event

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were photographed together for the first time.

On Tuesday, Kanye West’s ex-wife and current wife were seen mingling at the listening party for his new album, Vultures 1.

In a clip shared by record producer DJ Pharris, Bianca was standing next to Kim, who also seemed to be accompanying her son Saint whom she shares with Kanye.

Meanwhile Bianca was ever the supportive wife as she sang along to the music and filmed the performance on her phone. The women were also seen chatting with each other.

Fans were shocked at the sighting, with one writing on X (previously Twitter), “What on earth would they be [talking] about?” and another noting, “I don’t know but this is crazy.”

For the listening party, Bianca wore a revealing pink top although she opted to cover up her legs with gray leggings.

Though Kim and Bianca are apparently on good terms with each other, the Kardashians star has reportedly expressed her disdain for Bianca’s headline-making, bare-all dressing choices, especially in front of the kids.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that,” an insider told the Daily Mail.