Justin Timberlake is 'happier than ever' with wife Jessica Biel 

Wednesday March 13, 2024
By Nola Miller
March 13, 2024
Justin Timberlake had a great time with his better half, Jessica Biel, at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on March 10.

As reported by OK! magazine, an insider shared that the couple "were adorable together and took pictures in a mirrored room" at the star-studded event. 

"Justin was all over Jessica and seemed so happy to be there with her," the source added. 

The Mirrors singer donned a classic black suit and bow tie. On the other hand, Jessica was seen in a royal blue gown that featured long sleeves and a floor-length cape detail.

The couple's appearance came just a few days before the release of Justin's sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Earlier, during an interview at The Graham Norton Show, the singer expressed gratitude for living a beautiful life with his family. 

Justin said, "I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful."

"I have two wonderful children... a wonderful wife, and I'm just happy," the musician added. 

For the unknown, Justin and Jessica share two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3. 