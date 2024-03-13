Justin Timberlake is 'happier than ever' with wife Jessica Biel 

Justin Timberlake had a great time with his better half, Jessica Biel, at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on March 10.
As reported by OK! magazine, an insider shared that the couple "were adorable together and took pictures in a mirrored room" at the star-studded event.
"Justin was all over Jessica and seemed so happy to be there with her," the source added.
The Mirrors singer donned a classic black suit and bow tie. On the other hand, Jessica was seen in a royal blue gown that featured long sleeves and a floor-length cape detail.
The couple's appearance came just a few days before the release of Justin's sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.
Earlier, during an interview at The Graham Norton Show, the singer expressed gratitude for living a beautiful life with his family.
Justin said, "I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful."
"I have two wonderful children... a wonderful wife, and I'm just happy," the musician added.
For the unknown, Justin and Jessica share two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.
