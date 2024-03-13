Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck heading for counselling as marital woes grow

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck heading for counseling amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly heading for counselling to keep their marriage on track after the release of the musician's tell-all documentary about their relationship.

For the unversed, the multi-talented artist opened up about her messy love life with the Gone Girl actor in her new Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Lopez herself mentioned during interviews that Affleck was not 'comfortable' being part of the documentary but he did out of his love for the singer.

Now, an insider told Heat magazine that the Hollywood A-list couple wants to get their relationship back on track after revealing too many personal details about their marital struggles.

The source shared, "There’s no doubt they love each other deeply, but there’s simply no hiding the fact that they’ve got issues."



"...with the help of their counsellor, they’ve come up with this plan, which includes therapy and plenty of space for Ben to try to regain some stability," the tipster shared.

As per the report, the lovebirds are "determined to hang onto this marriage and put the effort in."