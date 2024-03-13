'The Fall Guy': Ryan Gosling, director David Leitch honour stunt performers

Ryan Gosling and filmmaker David Leitch received a great reception at the SXSW Film and TV Festival for their tribute to stunt workers, The Fall Guy.



“We hope that it is reflective of how much the crew gives to every single film,” said Gosling on the action rom-com, which had the audience in the Paramount theatre constantly applauding.

Gosling portrays Colt, a stuntman who, following a year-long hiatus from the industry, is summoned back into service when the lead actor in a major motion picture unexpectedly vanishes.

Coincidentally, the major motion picture is helmed by Gosling's former partner, Emily Blunt. Colt becomes entangled in a murder and cover-up that surpasses both him and the movie he is fervently trying to get made.

Logan Holladay, Gosling's stunt double, was in the audience when the film was about to start.

“There is a moment in the film where he buckles me in for a stunt that he is about to do. Then I get out of the car and he pats me on the back for a stunt that he just did. How fucked up is that?” said Gosling.

“What I love about this movie is in any other film you would never know that but in this one you do. It’s an opportunity to finally acknowledge the stunt performers and the incredible contribution that they already make to movies.”

In addition to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the premiere of The Fall Guy was attended by Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu. Bryan Lourd, the head of CAA, and Donna Langley, the chairperson of Universal Pictures, were also present in the audience.