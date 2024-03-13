Princess Kate feels 'vulnerable' after royal family failed to 'protect' her

Princess Kate is not in a good state of mind after the royal family failed to provide her 'protection' during the photo scandal, claimed a royal expert.
In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Tom Bower said that the people inside the palace should not have forced the ailing Princess of Wales to pose for the photo in the first place.
Tom believes the palace "should have got a professional photographer in to make sure there were no hiccups like has now occurred."
The royal expert claimed that the mother-of-three needed a long time to recover as she had "undergone the most serious operation imaginable."
Tom further shared that the Princess has been under 'terrible pressure' to perform her royal duties despite her health condition.
He added, "...instead of protecting her, her staff in Kensington Palace failed to give her the support and protection she needs."
Tom urged Prince William and the royal family to avoid releasing any more photos of Kate until she fully recovers.
The royal expert said that people around the world want to bring Catherine down "because it gives them pleasure."
