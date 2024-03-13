Kate Middleton’s recovery ‘taking a toll’ after photo manipulation row

Kate Middleton’s health ‘taking a toll’ after photo manipulation row

Kate Middleton is reportedly upset over the photo editing row which is beginning to take a hit on her health.

The Princess of Wales recently became the centre of controvery after sharing a family photo on UK Mother’s Day which was quickly slammed by reputatable photo agencies to be ‘manipulated’ at the ‘source.’

Kate, who had been hidden from the public eye since the last two months following her abdominal surgery, suspected to have shared the image in a bid to end to conspiracies surrounding her health, which backfired.

After AP, AFP, Reuters and Getty Images issued a ‘kill’ notice for the photo, Kate issued an apology the next day admitting to experiement with ‘editing’ as an ‘amatuer photographer.’

However, that didn’t seem to curb any incoming controversies about her health concerns and now the scandal is affecting her progress negatively.

“It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery,” one well-placed royal source told Page Six.

“The rumor mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace.”

Another source told the outlet that “all this attention on Catherine,” she “did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.”

Kate, who was seen riding in the car with Prince William after issuing an apology on Monday, appeared upset. The insider compared it to Princess Diana looking upset as she sat next to her former husband, King Charles, at the height of their marriage crisis.