Kristen Stewart blames double standards for ‘Rolling Stone’ cover criticism

Kristen Stewart stood her ground against critics who continue to slam her recent Rolling Stone cover and the controversy it stirred up.

The Twilight alum, 33, appeared on the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in which she discussed the reason behind the criticism her gender-bending cover shoot has received.

Colbert initiated the conversation after revealing that CBS did not want him to show the cover on his show.

“Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it’s a perfectly lovely cover,” he said. “We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that would be not a good idea for us to show this, and I don’t know understand why. Because there’s the cover, right there,” he said, turning it around to face the audience.

Stewart responded to the criticism by doubling down on her stance, blaming societal double standards.

“Well, it’s a little ironic because I feel like I’ve seen a lot of male p--ic hair on the cover of things. I’ve seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned…I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

“I’ve certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter,” Colbert agreed.

Stewart then added of her cover, “It’s not remotely explicit.”

She went on to explain that there is the idea that “female sexuality isn’t supposed to actually want anything but to be had,” which is why it feels “like it’s protruding in a way that might be annoying.”