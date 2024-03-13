Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor are just ‘good friends’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor not involved in a romantic relationship: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio has a platonic relationship with Teyana Taylor and nothing more.



A source spilled to TMZ that the there’s “nothing romantic between them and that their interaction at a William Morris Endeavour (WME) party on Friday night was just two buddies catching up”.

Leo previously sparked romance rumours with Teyana after displaying major PDA at a pre-Oscars party, via RadarOnline.com.

In a photo that went viral online, Leo could be seen placing his hand on Taylor’s bare and exposed lower back as they leaned toward each other to talk.

However, the outlet reported that a different angle showed Teyana fixing the Titanic star’s ponytail through his baseball cap.

Sources told the outlet that the duo are just friends and the actor is still “dating” model Vittoria Ceretti.

Meanwhile, Teyana caught up in a messy divorce battle with her former partner since filing to end their seven-year marriage in January 2023.

The source added that Teyana reportedly focused on her children amid her divorce from Iman Shumpert.

Both Teyana and Iman battling it over everything from her ex’s alleged marijuana usage to accusing each other of leaking information about their breakup to the press.

Meanwhile, Teyana and her estranged husband also fighting over custody and child support.