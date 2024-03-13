‘X-Men ’97’ fires creator, showrunner, executive before premiere

‘X-Men ’97’ fires Beau DeMayo

X-Men ’97 have let go of Beau DeMayo, the showrunner and executive producer behind Disney+’s upcoming animated series, before its March 20 premiere.



According to Variety, DeMayo completed working on X-Men ’97’s Seasons 1 and 2 before getting off his position. The creator will also not attend the March 13 Hollywood premiere for the show.

The Instagram account, on which DeMayo used to preview artwork and respond to fans' questions about X-Men ’97, has also been deleted.

The producer wrote and produced the show, which is a revival of the famous X-Men: The Animated Series from the ‘90s, which used to air on Fox Kids.

Reason for DeMayo’s firing, that too so close to the premiere of X-Men ’97, is unclear. But he will no longer take part in the show’s promotion.

In addition, DeMayo also wrote in the forthcoming feature film Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, and the tie-in Marvel and Disney+ series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac.

His other credits include two animated League of Legends shorts, Absolution and Before Dawn, the live-action Netflix series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, and the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.