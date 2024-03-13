‘X-Men ’97’ fires creator, showrunner, executive before premiere

X-Men ’97 have let go of Beau DeMayo, the showrunner and executive producer behind Disney+’s upcoming animated series, before its March 20 premiere.
According to Variety, DeMayo completed working on X-Men ’97’s Seasons 1 and 2 before getting off his position. The creator will also not attend the March 13 Hollywood premiere for the show.
The Instagram account, on which DeMayo used to preview artwork and respond to fans' questions about X-Men ’97, has also been deleted.
The producer wrote and produced the show, which is a revival of the famous X-Men: The Animated Series from the ‘90s, which used to air on Fox Kids.
Reason for DeMayo’s firing, that too so close to the premiere of X-Men ’97, is unclear. But he will no longer take part in the show’s promotion.
In addition, DeMayo also wrote in the forthcoming feature film Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, and the tie-in Marvel and Disney+ series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac.
His other credits include two animated League of Legends shorts, Absolution and Before Dawn, the live-action Netflix series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, and the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
Sarah Herron revealed that trauma made it hard for her to decide on baby names when she welcomed twins
Kate Middleton recently came under fire for editing Mother's Day portrait with her kids
Prince Harry awaits King Charles call to return to the royal fold
Kate Middleton has been under scrutiny as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton, Prince William issued new warning
Cillian Murphy talked about the future of his iconic character Tommy Shelby