Prince William shares new video with big statement after Kate Middleton's photo apology

Prince William breaks silence after Princess Kate's photo scandal

Prince William has seemingly broken his social media silence by sharing a new video with his statement after her wife Princess Kate's photo apology.

Kensington Palace shared Prince William's crucial video statement on Tuesday amid speculation about Kate Middleton's health after their failed photoshop stunt that forced the Princess of Wales to issue an apology.

The future King carried on with second royal duty of the day amid his wife' photo controversy as he attended an event celebrating The Earthshot Prize Launchpad in London, giving a crucial speech to protect the planet.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account shared the message of the King Charles eldest son, saying: "We are in the critical decade right now."

In his speech, Prince William said: "As Launchpad grows, we will continue to bring best-in-class innovations, sourced through our powerful search engine which identifies solutions around the world. But what we need now is the capital. We need you, investors and philanthropists, to join us in our mission. Join our community and invite your peers to be a part of this journey. Together, we can support our innovators to scale their solutions."



"But this is urgent. We are in the critical decade right now," he continued. "And that is why, to have real impact, we must focus on supporting and developing as many solutions as possible and scale them at speed."



"It is only through collective action that we will reach the ambitious 2030 targets we have set to save our planet," he continued. "It is only through action that we will create a sustainable future for generations to come."