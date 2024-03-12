10-member Sindh cabinet finalised: sources

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks about a resolution on former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the floor of the Sindh Assembly in Karachi on March 7, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has approved 10 names for cabinet of the province, Geo News reported Tuesday quoting sources as saying.

They said Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori was likely to take oath from the Sindh cabinet members on Tuesday (today) at 5pm. Initially, a 10-member cabinet would be sworn in, the sources added.

The sources said the cabinet would include Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Ali Shah, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar, Ali Hassan Zardari, Jam Khan Shoro and Zulfiqar Shah.

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the oath of office a day after he obtained a majority of votes to win the election of the provincial chief executive.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to Shah at a ceremony held at the Governor's House attended by top officials and PPP leaders including party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

CM Shah made history after he was re-elected as the provincial chief executive for the third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority.

The assembly session was chaired by Speaker Awais Qadir Shah. The election for the provincial chief executive was held through the division of the house.

Murad secured 112 votes, while the candidate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Ali Khursheedi secured 36 votes.

The speaker, while greeting Shah, termed his election a historical moment. Lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council, and the lone MPA belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami, did not take part in the election process.