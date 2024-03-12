Inside Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan’s date at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after teasing their romance since the past few months.

The pair stepped out on the red carpet for the star-studded soirée, held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

While the two were posing for photos with some distance between them, the pair was far more cosy once they were inside the party.

“Sabrina and Barry were together almost the entire night,” the insider at the party told Us Weekly. “They looked really cute and happy as they took selfies and were walking around the party together.”

Moreover, clips of Keoghan also made rounds on the internet in which he claims to be “distracted” while looking at the Feather singer.

At the event, the Saltburn actor, 31, was dressed in a dapper black and white patterned jacket by Amiri whcih he had worn on top of a white tank top and loose-fitting black trousers. He also seemed to be wearing a heart-shaped friendship bracelet as a nod to his rumoured girlfriend.



As for the Nonsense singer, 24, donned a black Tory Burch gown featuring a crocodile skin-style bodice and sheer glittering skirt.

The outing of the couple comes days after Carpenter’s Singapore Eras Tour perfomances which wrapped up on Saturday. Keoghan had also attended the show to support Carpenter and was even spotted waiting for her off-stage.