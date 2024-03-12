Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. spark relationship rumours after Oscars

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted leaving a party together during Oscars weekend, sparking rumours of a potential romance.



After their apparent departure from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together made headlines, the founder of SKIMS and the wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens have told People magazine that "they didn't arrive together but were hanging out pretty much all night once he got there."

"Kris [Jenner] got there early and sat on a lounge section where there were a bunch of couches. She and Corey [Gamble] arrived before any other family members, and she was on her phone and clearly saving spots for when everyone else arrived. It was pretty iconic, just Kris sitting on her phone like that mom," the source said.

"Kendall [Jenner], Kylie [Jenner], and Kim came around 30 minutes to an hour later, and they all joined Kris in that section with some of their friends," the source continued.

"Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were hanging with them, and Serena Williams. It was like billionaires' row."

According to the insider, who spoke with the outlet, Kardashian also met Lindsay Lohan, greeting her "with hugs and kisses."

The insider claims that after Beckham Jr. joined Kardashian's entourage, "it was clear" that they were "together."

"There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together," the source said.