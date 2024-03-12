Eric Carmen, 'Raspberries' frontman, passed away at 74

Singer of All by Myself and leader of the Raspberries, Eric Carmen, passed away at the age of 74.



The musician's wife, Amy, announced his passing on his official website, stating that her husband passed away over the weekend peacefully while sleeping.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving, and talented Eric passed away in his sleep over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. ‘Love Is All That Matters… Faithful and Forever,'" Amy wrote.

Carmen became well-known as the lead singer of the Raspberries in the 1970s, a band that had singles including Let's Pretend and Go All the Way.

He achieved success after going solo with tunes like Never Gonna Fall In Love Again and Hungry Eyes. The song Almost Paradise, which can be found in Footloose, was also written by Carmen.

According to USA Today, one of his most well-known songs, All by Myself, was featured in several films, including To Die For, Clueless, Almost Famous, and Bridget Jones's Diary.