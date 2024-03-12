Al Pacino breaks silence on Oscars flap: Blames producers, extends empathy

Al Pacino talks Oscars controversy, empathizes with disappointed nominees.

Al Pacino has released a statement addressing questions surrounding his presentation of the Best Picture category.

The actor, who previously won an Academy Award for Best Actor in Scent of a Woman, faced scrutiny for not naming any of the ten nominees for Best Picture.

Instead, he simply announced, "And my eyes see Oppenheimer."

In his statement, Pacino clarified that the decision not to mention each film individually was not his intention but rather a choice made by the producers of the ceremony.

He explained that the nominees had already been highlighted throughout the event, and he followed the producers' directive on how the award presentation should proceed.

Following the Oscars, Molly McNearney, speaking to Variety, disclosed that the decision not to have Pacino announce all 10 Best Picture nominees stemmed from creative concerns about the show's length.

With clips of all nominees already showcased during the event, the creative team aimed to prevent an excessively long ceremony.

Pacino expressed his gratitude for being part of the evening and respected the producers' decision regarding the presentation of the award.

In a follow-up statement, he expressed empathy towards those who felt slighted by the omission of the Best Picture nominees during his presentation at the 2024 Oscars ceremony.



