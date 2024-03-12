Kate Middleton mocked as ‘social media intern’ amid Cillian Murphy Oscar connection

Cillian Murphy received widespread praise for his acceptance speech at the Oscars

Dublin Airport made a sarcastic remark about the Kate Middleton photo scandal, comparing it to a recent event involving Cillian Murphy at the Oscars.

Princess Kate has issued an apology after releasing an image with her family on Mother’s Day which had been edited.

The picture was removed from all major international photography platforms after editing issues were spotted.

This is thought to be the first time a picture issued by the Royal Family has been recalled in this way.

Dublin Airport poked fun at Kate’s picture by badly photoshopping an image of actor Cillian Murphy’s head onto a person leaning out of a plane holding an Irish flag.

Dublin Airport's Twitter post read: “Our new social media intern Kate did a great job capturing Cillian Murphy’s return to Dublin Airport this morning after his Oscars success.”

In the comments, Dublin Airport quipped: “Took us hours.”

Cillian Murphy received widespread praise for his acceptance speech at the Oscars, where he made history as the first Irish-born star to win the prestigious Best Actor award.

The princess released her apology for the edited photograph on X stating: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

"I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"