Kate Middleton's new 'unedited photo' to end conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace urged to release Kate Middleton's new 'unedited photo'

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has given a very sincere advice to Kensington Palace to end the conspiracy theories about Princess Kate's health.

Reacting to Kate Middleton's photoshop saga, 58-year-old former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Morgan has asked the palace to release the future Queen's new "unedited picture."

In his brand new post after making fun of Kate's 'fake' image, Morgan wrote: "The Palace should release the unedited photo of Kate & the kids asap. If it’s just a small bit of harmless retouching gone wrong, nobody will care. If they don’t release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse.."

After massive backlash over the photo, which was allegedly taken by William, Kate revealed the truth and apologised for editing the photo, saying: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

However, some royal commentators and historians believe that the palace should give the latest updated on Princess Kate's health by releasing her true image to end speculations and tension about the much-loved royal.